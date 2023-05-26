Jessica Aldri, 22, of Clacton, who has had her artwork showcased in various art exhibitions, is hoping to become a children’s illustrator.

She wants to create books to help children and young people understand their mental health and educate their parents on how to help if their child has anxiety or depression.

Jessica was diagnosed with anxiety and depression-induced psychosis in 2020 and has been supported by specialists at Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) for the last three years.

Artwork - one of Jessica Aldri's drawings (Image: Submitted)

Jessica, who suffers with hallucinations, has found that drawing them has helped with her fears and feelings.

Jessica said: “I have been drawing from a really young age and it is something that I feel has been really pivotal in helping me address my psychosis and has addressed fears I have been feeling about my diagnosis.

“When I was younger I found myself homeless with my mum a few times, which really impacted me growing up and was probably the reason I suffer with my diagnosis.

“It was heightened during my time at secondary school where I didn’t fit in due to my past living arrangements.

“My artwork has really helped me to explain how I am feeling and I find that when I draw I am able to work through it.

“When I first started having my hallucinations they really scared me and I didn’t know what to do. I was encouraged to draw them as part of my therapy to see if it would help me understand them, which it did.

“I have recently had a new hallucination, which was particularly scary, but now I have drawn it I am no longer scared.”

Work - one of Jessica Aldri's artworks (Image: Submitted)

Jessica, who is studying BA Fine Art at Colchester Institute’s University Centre Colchester, is hoping to take a gap year to raise money to for an illustration course in London to fulfil her dream of becoming a children’s book illustrator.

She added: “My drawings have been quite dark recently so it will be good to try and be a bit more bright and cheery.

“I think it’s vital for children to have an understanding of mental health.

“I think it’s important for children and their parents and guardians to understand the impact stressful events can have on a child and how it can impact them as an adult.”

Over the last couple of years, she has showcased her artwork at exhibitions including at the Outside In exhibitions at Southeby’s London, which was an exhibition for people who face mental and physical disabilities, and the Boomer Gallery for new contemporary artists in London.

She will also be taking part in another exhibition next month at the University Centre Colchester’ School of Art.