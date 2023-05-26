Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) is inviting organisations and projects across Tendring to bid for grants in the Stay Well domain with applications closing on June 11.

The Stay Well domain aims to address key priorities such as people who are currently facing additional challenges or barriers to accessing treatment like transport, and the management of long-term conditions.

Yvette Wetton, head of infrastructure at CVST, said: “This funding, under the Stay Well domain, is particularly focused on supporting people living with long-term conditions or awaiting hospital treatment.

“This can be projects to address the challenges or barriers faced in accessing treatment, educational material, providing adults with the tools and knowledge to best manage their long-term conditions and how to access support as required.

“We hosted a launch event for the Stay Well funding earlier this month with speakers from the domain, which saw a range of voluntary and community sector organisation representatives attend.

“We are now keen to encourage projects and organisations in Tendring to apply.”

Application forms, criteria and presentation slides or further information can be requested by emailing funding@cvstendring.org.uk