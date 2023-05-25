Since 3pm this afternoon, May 25, police say they have received five reports of residential burglaries in Manningtree and Walton-on-Naze.

Investigating officers in the Criminal Investigation Department believe these incidents to be connected.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries are underway and in the early stages.

"Residents in these areas are asked to contact us with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage they may have which could assist with this investigation."

Reports can be made using the Live Chat service, on 101 or annoymously on Crimestoppers.

Any reports should quote incident 934 of May 25.