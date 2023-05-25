OFFICERS across Tendring are responding to a spate of burglaries across the district.
Since 3pm this afternoon, May 25, police say they have received five reports of residential burglaries in Manningtree and Walton-on-Naze.
Investigating officers in the Criminal Investigation Department believe these incidents to be connected.
A spokesman said: "Enquiries are underway and in the early stages.
"Residents in these areas are asked to contact us with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage they may have which could assist with this investigation."
Reports can be made using the Live Chat service, on 101 or annoymously on Crimestoppers.
Any reports should quote incident 934 of May 25.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here