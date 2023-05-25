But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 10.2 per cent over the last year – the highest in the East of England.

The average Tendring house price in March was £283,436, Land Registry figures show – a 1.8 per cent decrease on February.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the East of England, where prices decreased 2 per cent, but Tendring was lower than the 1.2 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring rose by £26,000 – putting the area top among the East of England’s 45 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Uttlesford gained 0.4 per cent in value, giving an average price of £468,000.