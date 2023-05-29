Daryl Jay, of Clacton, was diagnosed with kidney cancer last year.

The first symptoms of his condition came when he began urinating blood in last May.

Mark Smout, Daryl’s friend, was touched by his story and approached him with the intention of taking on a ‘mega-bike’ challenge for a charity of his choosing.

They chose Kidney Cancer UK and on Sunday, May 21, Mark cycled 80 miles from St Bartholemew’s Hospital in London, where Daryl was treated, to Clacton.

En Route - Mark takes a selfie during his cycling (Image: Mark Smout)

Mark said: “Thank you so much for your support Daryl Jay.

"You have been amazing over the last few weeks and really inspired me to get this ride done.

READ MORE >> Clacton to Walton fundraising pier walk for girl with rare condition

“The support I received from everyone was truly overwhelming and something I genuinely didn’t expect.

“Your family is wonderful and you should be so proud of them.”

Since his diagnosis, Daryl has undergone a right kidney removal and three months of chemotherapy.

What started as a fundraising goal of £500 quickly became £5,000 as friends and family of Daryl and Mark offered their support.

The pair were left speechless as a company, that wishes to remain anonymous, offered to double the final amount.

This left the total figure at £10,000.

Starting Point - Mark at St Bart's Hospital before the journey (Image: Mark Smout)

Daryl said: “Mark’s selfless offer caught me off-guard.

“The fact that someone would think of me, and take on such a monumental task is both mind-blowing and heart-warming.

“There was only one charity that would fit the bill, Kidney Cancer UK.

“The support they have provided behind the scenes, not just for me, but to sadly thousands in my situation is amazing.”

READ MORE >> Hundreds turn out to fundraise for St Helena Hospice in Colchester

Mark was greeted by a large crowd at Clacton Pier to cheer him on at the finish line, including Daryl.

Clacton Pier was lit up in green for kidney cancer on the night of his ride and Kidney Cancer UK named Mark as their Saturday superhero for the week on social media.

To donate, visit bit.ly/42fjSm4.