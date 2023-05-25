Police officers were called to Harwich last Thursday night following reports a man had been robbed.

He was walking towards Harbour Crescent before a group of youths violently assaulted him, fleeing the scene with his bag and possessions.

The assault happened at around 8pm on the footpath between St Helens Green and Harbour Crescent.

Appeal - Essex Police (Image: PA Archive/PA Images)

The victim sustained injuries to his face which saw him admitted to hospital.

Essex Police confirmed they are aware of the incident and officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Investigating officers have described one of the suspects as a mixed race boy, aged around 16 or 17, who was wearing dark clothes and a bandana.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Harwich last week.

“Officers were called at around 8pm on May 18 following reports of a man being robbed.

“The victim was walking along the footpath between St Helens Green and Harbour Crescent when he was approached by a group of young men who then assaulted him.

“The suspects then stole the victims bag which included his bank cards, keys and medication.

“The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries, which are not believed to be life-changing.”

St Helens Green and Harbour Crescent are both off Main Road, Harwich, close to Harwich Town station.

The police spokesperson continued: “Inquiries remain ongoing and officers are looking to identify those involved.

“One of the suspects is described as a mixed race boy, around 16/17 years old and around 5ft 3". He was wearing dark clothes and a bandana.

“Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any CCTV or dashcam in the area around that time to contact us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

Reports can be made online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101, quoting incident number 42/89557/23.

Anonymous reports can be made by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.