Dovercourt All Saints ward councillor Maria Fowler was appointed as Harwich Town Council’s new mayor at a meeting yesterday.

It was followed by the quirky kitchel-throwing tradition.

Sweet buns – known as kitchels – were thrown from a window of the historic Guildhall to waiting schoolchildren.

The kitchel-throwing was followed by a service at Harwich’s St Nicholas’ Church.

Maria, who has been a town councillor for 11 years, said: “It is such an honour and a privilege to be elected as Harwich Town Council’s mayor.

“This has been my home for 51 years and it has such a unique and rich heritage.

“I want to do whatever I can to support the people of the town.

“I’m particularly looking forward to visiting some of the primary schools, including St Joseph’s - my old school, to handout the remaining kitchels.”

The Labour councillor revealed that the mayoress for the year will be Anna Rendell-Knights.

Outgoing mayor Ivan Henderson had been in the role for two years.

He was re-elected last year after the then deputy mayor Charlie Powell, who was expected to take over, withdrew due to health reasons after being diagnosed with sciatica.

Mr Henderson said: “I was honoured to represent the town council for two years and was especially pleased to launch the Harwich Mayflower Legacy Fund during my time as mayor - it has now raised more than £60,000 for local charities.

“The fund, which is administrated by the Essex Community Foundation, will help organisations providing support for families and young people in Harwich for years to come.

“Maria has been a hardworking councillor for her ward and I’m sure she will do an equally wonderful job representing the town as mayor.

“I would like to thank the Harwich Town Council staff for their exceptional professional qualities.

“They are a great team and I have enjoyed working with them these past two years - they are a credit to the town.”

Labour councillor Pam Morrison, who represents the Dovercourt Tollgate ward, was elected as deputy mayor.