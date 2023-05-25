Kyle Clark, 22, allowed himself to intentionally lose control of his vehicle while undertaking the stunt in Tollgate East, Stanway.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard he was driving a BMW 318 when the offence took place at 10pm on March 4 last year.

A report served to the court said he drove while “intentionally losing control of the vehicle in such a way to perform a sliding technique known as doughnuts”.

Clark, of Crossfield Way, Kirby Cross, denied driving without due care and attention but was convicted of the offence following a trial at the court.

Clark was fined £392 and his driving record was endorsed with five points by the magistrates.

The 22-year-old was ordered to pay a further £300 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £39 surcharge.

Tollgate East is a cul-de-sac which serves customers heading to Homebase, Fenn Wright, Magnet Kitchens and Simply Serviced.

Stanway councillor Lesley Scott-Boutell said she believes incidents involving motorists causing a nuisance in the city are rare.

She said: “I am constantly liaising and working with the police and if residents have issues then they should contact the police or myself.

“I would always encourage people to use the live chat function on Essex Police’s website if they spot something going on because that gets an instant message out there.”

The councillor added: “I want to praise the police for the work they do in ensuring incidents like this are rare in Stanway.”

The sentencing of Clark on Tuesday came after the Gazette reported about Colchester’s ongoing issues with nuisance motorists.

On Sunday a police investigation was launched after a car was crashed into railings at Abberton Reservoir during a car meet gone wrong.

And on Wednesday the Gazette revealed boy racers are putting lives at risk by using the city centre as a racetrack.