The X Factor presenter is tipped to be the next permanent presenter of ITV's This Morning, taking over from Phillip Schofield.

Phillip stepped down from the talk show on Saturday after more than 20 years amid reports of a fallout with co-presenter Holly Willoughby.

Dermot, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, stepped in to present This Morning on Monday and Tuesday, alongside his co-presenter Alison Hammond.

Presenters - Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond

The pair are familiar faces to viewers of the daytime programme, regularly presenting on a Friday.

Talent show judge Amanda Holden, who has previously spoken of an apparent rift between her and Phillip Schofield, backed Dermot for a permanent place on the ITV sofa.

Appearing on her Heart Breakfast show, co-host Jamie Theakston asked if she thinks Dermot would be “good to replace” Phillip Schofield.

Supportive - Britain's Got Talent presenter Amanda Holden (Image: 2014 Dave Benett)

The 52-year-old said: “Yes. I think him and Alison do a great job, don’t they?”

Amid talk of a clash with Schofe, the radio presenter said she extended an olive branch by asking to meet him for a coffee – though he “didn’t reply” – in 2019.

Who will be the next permanent host of This Morning?

As news of a "feud" between Holly and Phil played out, bookies started taking bets on who would fill their shoes permanently should they say goodbye to the ITV sofa.

'Feuding' - Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Image: ITV/PA)

According to the online betting community OLBG, fan favourite Alison Hammond leads the way in the betting market at 6/4.

Dermot O'Leary, who grew up in Colchester, is the 11/4 second favourite.

Stanford-le-Hope-based Rylan Clark is another bookies favourite with odds of 9/1.

Why did Phillip Schofield leave This Morning?

After more than 20 years on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield announced last week he would be stepping down.

He said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Stepping down - Phillip Schofield (Image: Archant)

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director, media and entertainment, said: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

“This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”