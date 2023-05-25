Home Instead is a home care company which helps people live well at home.

Home Instead’s care professionals offer a range of care, from personal care such as help with dressing and bathing, to home help, companionship and live-in care.

The home care company hosted a week of wellbeing for its caring staff, which involved taster massage sessions, chair yoga and meditation, a stress awareness talk and a menopause workshop from The Essex Menopause Coach, Julie Court.

Julie shared her wealth of knowledge to help care professionals and those caring for loved ones understand menopause symptoms and provide them with tools to alleviate them.

Braving the cold water to raise funds for Mind, Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton team members join regular dippers, The Chilly Buns (Image: Home Instead)

The team was keen to include a fundraising activity in their wellness week.

They opted for a cold-water dip at Holland-on-Sea which not only boosted their happy endorphins but also the coffers of Mid and North East Essex Mind.

The team raised £122 as a thank you for the charities talk on stress awareness.

Frances Kerr, mental health trainer, Mid and North East Essex Mind, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to support the team at Home Instead with mental health awareness training.

"It is great to see organisations investing in their people and supporting employee’s wellbeing.

"Thank you too for supporting your local mental health charity, the dip looked very chilly and all funds raised will support mental health services in Mid and North East Essex Mind.”

The owner of Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton, Jean Allen, said: “The well-being week proved to be hugely empowering, and everyone involved came away with the knowledge to help them support themselves and their clients.

“We are proud of all our care professionals who got involved in the cold-water dip to raise funds and had lots of fun in the process. A big thank you to everyone who donated.”

To find out more about Home Instead's services, call 01255 672269.