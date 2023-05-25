Nominations close on June 4 for entries to the seven categories in the Tendring Council-run awards.

Firms, individual employees or sole traders based in the area can be nominated, with a judging panel whittling down the entries to a shortlist ahead of the awards ceremony taking place at Clacton’s Princes Theatre this Autumn – as part of the Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight.

Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, urged people to submit their nominations.

“The judges can only consider nominations put in front of them – so if you own or run, work for, or use a fantastic Tendring business, then put them forward,” Mr Henderson said.

“Time is now running out, so don’t delay and make your nomination now; it’s quick and easy to do to recognise a great firm, sole trader or business leader in our district.”

This year’s award categories are: Food and Drink Producer, Tourism, Women in Business, Digital and Technology, Creativity and Culture, Independent Retailer, and Entrepreneur of the Year.

In addition this year there will be a Headline Sponsor Award, presented by sponsor Colbea, with the winner chosen from all those shortlisted for the other categories.

Nomination forms can be found at tendringdc.gov.uk/business/tendring4growth-business-awards.