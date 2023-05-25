A photographer has captured an amazing picture of the Milky Way above a popular seaside town.
Jon Allard, who takes a lot of astronomical photos, captured the photo above the Frinton clock tower.
Mr Allard also captured the phenomenon in Aldeburgh last year.
The best time of year to see the Milky Way is between March and May however, it can also be seen in the summer months but it is not as common.
Suffolk has some great places to go stargazing thanks to the clear skies and seemingly never-ending views.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here