Jon Allard, who takes a lot of astronomical photos, captured the photo above the Frinton clock tower.

Mr Allard also captured the phenomenon in Aldeburgh last year.

The best time of year to see the Milky Way is between March and May however, it can also be seen in the summer months but it is not as common.

Suffolk has some great places to go stargazing thanks to the clear skies and seemingly never-ending views.