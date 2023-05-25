Olly Murs and Keith Lemon were seen at Home Bargains in Blackwater Retail Park where they filmed for the latest season of Shopping with Keith Lemon.

The ITV comedy series, hosted by the comedian, was first aired in 2019 and has since starred a range of celebrity guests, including Jamie Laing and Aitch.

Residents in Maldon were surprised to see the famous faces wandering around the shop and shared the experience on social media.

Maldon visit: Olly Murs and Keith Lemon in Maldon (Image: Sarah Scott)

A notice from TalkBack media displayed outside the shop said: “Today’s events are being recorded for a television programme entitled Shopping with Keith Lemon and related programming.

“By entering this location you are consenting to being filmed and recorded at all times for inclusion in the programme and you hereby irrevocably and unconditionally grant to us all rights and consents in your performance and/or appearance so that we may exploit the programme in all media throughout the world in perpetuity.

“If you do not wish to be filmed, please do not enter this location.”

The release date for series four of Shopping with Keith Lemon is yet to be announced.