This will entail what eye conditions people would need to notify the DVLA about due to how it could impact their driving.

At the end of last year, the Association of Optometrists (AOP) raised concerns over the list being so extensive that it could apply to almost every driver who receives a sight test.

On their website, it states: "At the time, the DVLA agreed to remove the list of eyesight conditions and confirmed it would ‘welcome the opportunity’ to work with the AOP to revise the current guidance."

The AOP has continued to discuss with the DVLA about what conditions should be included on the list (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

What have the Association of Optometrists had to say on the new potential DVLA guidance?





AOP Chief Executive, Adam Sampson said: “We’ve continued to have an open dialogue with the DVLA on this important issue to work towards a pragmatic solution for our members, patients and the DVLA.

“The extent of the original list really would have been problematic for so many so we’re incredibly pleased to see that the DVLA have listened to the advice of the sector.

"The move is sure to remove an unnecessary administrative burden for practitioners but also alleviate worry for many patients.”

Additionally, the DVLA consulted with the SoS Medical Advisory Panel on visual disorders and driving to arrive at the current list.

The eyesight rules that the DVLA issued in October 2022 concerned that if vision was a factor in an accident, a £1,000 fine and three points issued to the driver was to be expected.

However, this specific punishment was only to be issued if the driver had not notified the DVLA of the condition prior to the incident.

In more serious cases a driving disqualification could have been on the cards, but this guidance seems set to be changed.