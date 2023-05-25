This will include travelling further for healthcare or going to private alternatives.

GPs will be compelled to offer up to five healthcare providers when clinically appropriate, allowing patients to select their preference using the NHS app or website.

The options will be filtered by distance, waiting times and the quality of care, in the expansion of the app downloaded by millions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients already have a right to choose where they go, but it is hoped doctors being required to give alternatives, in a letter being sent by the NHS on Thursday (May 25), will increase usage.

It is thought doctors offering alternatives will cut three months off waiting times (Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

How will this plan help reduce the NHS backlog?





According to the Department of Health and Social Care, only one in 10 patients exercise the right to choose where they go but research shows the choice can cut three months off waiting times.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cutting waiting lists one of his five priorities and has previously backed the private sector playing a greater role in the NHS.

Announcing the new policy, he said “empowering” patients to have a “real choice” over where they receive treatment will help cut waiting lists.

“Our aim is to create an NHS built around patients, where everyone has more control over the care they receive, wherever they live or whatever their health needs are,” he said.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “Despite significant pressure, the NHS reduced 18-month waits for care by more than 90% by April and alongside existing tools like elective hubs, surgical robots and ‘prehab’ checks, this is another way that we are continuing to embrace the latest innovations and tech for the benefit of patients.”

But Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “Rishi Sunak is failing on his pledges to cut NHS waiting lists, recruit the NHS staff we need, and fix crumbling hospitals.

“This latest gimmick will do nothing to change the fact that under the Conservatives, far too many patients are waiting far too long for the treatment they need.”