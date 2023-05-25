A MOTORIST was left uninjured after crashing into the front of a Home Bargains shop in a retail park.
Emergency crews were called to Clacton Shopping Village, in Stephenson Road West, on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics and firefighters found a car which appeared to have smashed into the entrance of Home Bargains at about 3pm.
In a video shared with the Gazette, the emergency workers and shopping centre security guards can be seen tending to a brown Ford Fiesta.
The clip also shows shoppers standing nearby in shock while the incident unfolds.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 15.04pm to a road traffic accident in Clacton.
"An ambulance, an ambulance officer and a rapid response vehicle were all in attendance. No patients were conveyed to hospital."
One shopper who had already left the scene before the accident was Trisha Doyle.
She said: "We had just left five minutes before this - I hope everyone involved is okay."
James Burns also sent his well-wishes to anyone involved in the serious-looking crash.
He added: "I hope everyone's okay."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel