One of the reasons which is being argued as a cause of the increase is due to the constant rising cost of living and food prices.

In the 12-month period to March 2023, several grocery items saw a price rise of over 40 per cent.

The number of reported shoplifting incidents soared in the most deprived regions of the UK, where the crisis has hit the hardest.

Now, new data from TradingPedia has revealed the areas in the UK where people are most likely to shoplift.

In 2022, the England and Wales Police processed nearly 296,000 reports, a 24 per cent increase compared to 2021.

The Northeast is the region with the highest incidence of shoplifting, with 778 offences per 100,000 people.

TradingPedia's map of shoplifting crimes per 100,000 residents in the UK (Image: TradingPedia)

Essex was 24th on the list, with 504 offences per 100,000 people.

Officers from Essex Police’s Business Crime Team have been helping the retail sector stay safely “open for business and closed for crime” during the past year.

Part of their work involves liaising with business owners, store managers and community policing teams in all districts to deter and prevent persistent offending, such as shoplifting.

In the 12 months to March 31, 2023, courts imposed criminal behaviour orders on 21 prolific shoplifters across Essex thanks to this partnership working.

CBOs are designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.

Essex Police also revealed it solved 27 per cent more shop thefts in April 2023 compared to April 2022.

Essex Police revealed it solved 27 per cent more shop thefts in April 2023 compared to April 2022 (Image: N/A)

Inspector Christian Denning, of the Business Crime Team, said: “Criminal behaviour orders are a very important tool in preventing not only thefts but also violence, anti-social behaviour and harassment across the retail sector.

“If the subject of a CBO ignores its terms, they can be arrested and put back before the courts where they will face a jail sentence of up to five years, a fine or both.

“CBOs place prohibitions on persistent offenders to restrict them from entering shops where they cause the most harm, but they can also place requirements on offenders to attend drugs and alcohol treatment programmes.

“Rehabilitation helps to reduce the need for offenders to steal and excluding them from stores reduces the opportunities for them to steal.

“This combination helps to reduce the effect on the stores they target because shoplifting is not a victimless crime.

“Some offenders can be violent and cause injury and distress to retail workers and customers and this behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“Through our open for business, closed for crime campaign we are encouraging retail staff who are victims of violence and abuse to report it to us.

“Staff should feel safe when they are at work and customers should feel safe when they are shopping.”