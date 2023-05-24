Emergency services were called to the Clacton Shopping Village, in Stephenson Road West, on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival paramedics and firefighters found a car which appeared to have smashed into the entrance to Home Bargains.

In a video shared with the Gazette, emergency workers and shopping centre security guards can be seen tending to a brown Ford Fiesta.

The clips also shows shoppers standing nearby in shock while the incident unfolds.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 15.04pm to a road traffic accident in Clacton. "An ambulance, an ambulance officer and a rapid response vehicle were all in attendance. "No patients were conveyed to hospital."

One shopper who had already left the scene before the accident was Trisha Doyle.

Incident - staff working at the scene in Clacton (Image: Sebastian Thornton)

She said: "We had just left five minutes before this - I hope everyone involved is okay."

James Burns also sent his well-wishes to anyone involved in the serious-looking crash.

He added: "I hope everyone's okay."

The latest crash comes just a month after a three-vehicle crash at the Esso petrol station in London Road, Clacton.

On that occasion two people had to be rushed to hospital while four in total sustained injuries.