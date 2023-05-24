A CAR crashed into a discount retailer as shocked shoppers looked on in horror.
Emergency services were called to the Clacton Shopping Village, in Stephenson Road West, on Wednesday afternoon.
Upon arrival paramedics and firefighters found a car which appeared to have smashed into the entrance to Home Bargains.
In a video shared with the Gazette, emergency workers and shopping centre security guards can be seen tending to a brown Ford Fiesta.
The clips also shows shoppers standing nearby in shock while the incident unfolds.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 15.04pm to a road traffic accident in Clacton. "An ambulance, an ambulance officer and a rapid response vehicle were all in attendance. "No patients were conveyed to hospital."
One shopper who had already left the scene before the accident was Trisha Doyle.
She said: "We had just left five minutes before this - I hope everyone involved is okay."
James Burns also sent his well-wishes to anyone involved in the serious-looking crash.
He added: "I hope everyone's okay."
The latest crash comes just a month after a three-vehicle crash at the Esso petrol station in London Road, Clacton.
On that occasion two people had to be rushed to hospital while four in total sustained injuries.
