There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Izzy

Izzy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Doberman

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Izzy you can view their full profile here.

Izzy is described as a "super friendly" dog who loves having a fuss and cuddle with her handlers.

She loves the company of other dogs on walks and to play with them off lead, but because she can be a little unsure at times Danaher Animal Home recommend her to be the only dog in a new home.

Additionally, she has a minor medical complaint that will require ongoing treatment throughout her life.

Keith

Keith (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Terrier cross

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Keith you can view their full profile here.

Keith is described as "a very loving boy and confident with his handlers that he knows" but lacks confidence when meeting new people.

He will need a family that will take their time with him and help him to slowly socialise.

Danaher Animal Home are looking for someone who has terrier experience as well as someone who has owned rescue dogs before.

Wallace and Grommit

Wallace and Grommit (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Two months old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black and white

If you want to adopt Wallace and Grommit you can view their full profile here.

Wallace and Grommit are in need of a forever home where they can learn to trust people a little more and have a chance to be playful kittens.

They will need a quiet home with a set up in one room to begin with before having the chance to explore wider surroundings.

Additionally, they will need lots of toys and cuddles and an owner who has the patience to help them come out of their shells a little.

Pete

Pete (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - TBC

Breed - Lop

Colour - Brown/Grey

If you want to adopt Pete you can view their full profile here.

Pete was found abandoned and was extremely sad and scared when he first arrived at Danaher Animal Home.

He is now ready for a forever home and would like one with a doe to keep him company.

Pete is described as being suitable for first-time owners or families with young children.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”