Mary Amoroso, of Clacton, was awarded the prestigious long-service the award at a surprise event held on Tuesday, May 16, at a popular guiding venue.

Sue Sutton, Girlguiding Essex Northeast county commissioner, presented Mary with her award.

Stalwart - Mary Amoroso receiving her 40-year anniversary service award (Image: Victoria Staras)

She said: “It was an absolute delight to present Mary with her long service award, which is so well deserved.”

The surprise celebrations, also attended by the Rainbows and Brownies groups, held a tea party with lots of cakes and treats for Mary.

READ MORE >> Thousands call on charity to re-examine decision to end Girlguiding overseas

Trish, the leader in charge of the Rainbow group in Clacton, told of how Mary was a Brownie in Ardleigh, Essex, before going onto volunteer at a Brownie group in Clacton.

She added: “Guiding is very rewarding helping young girls gain self-esteem and self-reliance today is so important.

“Mary’s contribution to guiding in Clacton is truly an inspiration to us all.”

READ MORE >> Frinton shop becomes Secret Santa for Girl Guides in Tendring

Mary has held many roles including her current position as Rainbow Unit Helper and has always supported the girls in their aims to be the best they can be in whatever they do.

To get involved with Girlguiding visit bit.ly/3WvRc6O.