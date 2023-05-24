Staff at Community Voluntary Services Tendring’s Dovercourt and Harwich Hub discovered the damage on Monday morning.

Safety railings on an accessible access ramp were pushed down at the high street hub, and glass had been smashed against one of the windows at the front of the building.

Brenda Ellis, CVST chairman, said staff were shocked and saddened by the vandalism.

She added: “This is really upsetting for everyone who uses the hub, and disappointing that we will now have to use charity funds to repair the damage.

“This will impact on services, and we will need to do more fundraising to meet these unexpected costs.

“The hub is a wonderful resource for the area, providing a space for training, social groups, exercise classes, social prescribing and more.

“We help residents in the area who are isolated, lonely or looking for a way to improve their health and wellbeing by providing services and activities to connect them with the support they need.

“It’s deeply saddening to see such a great facility, which provides such vital support for people in our community, vandalised.”

To find out about CVST visit cvstendring.org.uk.