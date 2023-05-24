Tendring Technology College (TTC), which has campuses in Thorpe and Frinton, was told it had made "significant steps" following an inspection by Ofsted.

The school was previously rated as inadequate in November 2021, but the latest report marks the second "positive" inspection in a row following improvements.

Michelle Hughes, executive principal of Tendring Technology College, said: “This is a really positive report that recognises the huge amount of work that is going in to transform TTC.

“The whole TTC team is passionate about making the changes needed so that every child has an excellent education, in every classroom every day, and it’s very encouraging to see how far we have come already.

“I’m very proud of what’s been achieved so far, and we will build on this in the terms to come.”

Highlights of the latest Ofsted report that took place in March include acknowledging the school has taken significant steps to improve its curriculum.

The report also praises TTC’s high expectations on behaviour and attendance, and in particular the work the school has done to establish “a more inclusive ethos in the school" and that pupils know that staff will "act swiftly to put a stop to any bullying should it happen".

More students now regularly attend than at the start of the academic year, although leaders recognise there is more work to do to address absence amongst a minority of students.

Staff satisfaction is another positive point with the workload of teachers recognised as being manageable.

The majority of TTC teachers now "enjoy working at the school".

Rebecca Boomer Clark, chief executive of the Academies Enterprise Trust, added: “This is a real milestone for TTC – we know that we haven’t always got things right in the past, and it’s been on us to make those improvements and do right by the local community.

“We are determined that TTC will become a school of which everyone can be proud, and we will do everything we can to continue to support Michelle Hughes and Tom Burt in their excellent leadership.”