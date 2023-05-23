The M11 is severely disrupted following a crash involving a car and tanker this afternoon.

The incident happened on the Southbound carriageway between Saffron Walden and Bishops Stortford with reports starting at around 3pm.

The #M11 southbound between J9 and J8 (@STN_Airport), lane 1 (of 2) is closed due to a collision.



There is currently approx. 6.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times. pic.twitter.com/lsAoNIS5qG — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 23, 2023

A post from National Highways says: "There is currently approximately six and a half miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times.

"One of two lanes between Junction 9 and 8, near Stansted Airport, is closed due to a collision."

Long queues and traffic is reported between Junction 9 and Junction 8, where one lane is closed off due to emergency services who are dealing with the incident.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or casualties.