A MAJOR Essex road is experiencing heavy traffic near Stansted Airport due to a car crash.
The M11 is severely disrupted following a crash involving a car and tanker this afternoon.
The incident happened on the Southbound carriageway between Saffron Walden and Bishops Stortford with reports starting at around 3pm.
The #M11 southbound between J9 and J8 (@STN_Airport), lane 1 (of 2) is closed due to a collision.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 23, 2023
There is currently approx. 6.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times. pic.twitter.com/lsAoNIS5qG
A post from National Highways says: "There is currently approximately six and a half miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times.
"One of two lanes between Junction 9 and 8, near Stansted Airport, is closed due to a collision."
Long queues and traffic is reported between Junction 9 and Junction 8, where one lane is closed off due to emergency services who are dealing with the incident.
It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or casualties.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here