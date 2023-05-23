Ivan Henderson is steping down as mayor of Harwich Town Council after two years in the role on Thursday.

The town and district councillor established the Harwich Mayflower Legacy Fund when he became mayor in 2021 to mark the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim Fathers' voyage to America on the historic ship, which was captained by Harwich resident Christopher Jones.

The fund is managed by the independent charitable trust, Essex Community Foundation (ECF), to provide an annual source of funding to support the work of local charities and voluntary groups.

"My mayoral year coincided with the 400th anniversary of Master Christopher Jones’ sea voyage aboard the Mayflower,” said Mr Henderson.

“I wanted to do something that would last beyond my term of office, would link to the ongoing maritime history of Harwich, but importantly, would also support our communities now and in the future.

“Thanks to the donations I have received, the locality funding provided by Essex County Council and matched funding from the Proceeds of Crime Matched Funding Scheme run by ECF, I am delighted that I have been able to achieve my ambition.

“Now the fund is set up, I would like to see it continue to grow with donations from local people who want to support their community because together, we can really make a difference.

“I am passionate about Harwich. It has an amazing history, wonderful coastal views, and a great sense of community spirit, but like many areas, there are people who need extra support.”

Since the Fund was established, nearly £6,000 has been given in grants to local voluntary organisations while the ECF has been able to leverage a further £10,500 from other charitable funds that it manages.

Among those to benefit have been Home-Start Harwich, Teen Talk Harwich and the Ark Family Resource Centre, while a partnership project with Harwich Haven Authority, Milsom Hotels and Galloper Wind Farm paid for 20 local young people to take part in the trip of a lifetime as part of a Tall Ships Sailing to Portsmouth.

Wendy Taylor, scheme manager for Home-Start Harwich, said: “Funding is vital for us to be able to work with families directly, often in their homes, and help them gain confidence and skills to overcome challenges.”

If you would like to support local charities and make a donation to the Harwich Mayflower Legacy Fund, you can donate via justgiving.com/fundraising/harwichmayflower400legacyfund or by calling ECF on 01245 355947.