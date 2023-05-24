Brightlingsea-based charity, Porridge and Pens Ghana, will host the morning which includes tea, coffee and Danish pastries.

On the day, talks from businesses and a HDPR update by Jayne Meek of Spritzmonkey Cyber Security will take place along with a look at the benefits of charitable giving by Olivia Adams from Ellacott Morris Accountancy.

Jemma Williams, Porridge and Pens Ghana founder, will also share info on the the charity's current projects including their school in Ghana, the Girl Power project and their new Small Business support and mentoring program, 'Start Up'.

The charity was started in 2014 after during a gap year, student teacher Jemma found a real need for free food and education for disadvantaged children in the Kumasi region of Ghana.

Porridge and Pens Ghana’s business brunch will be held at Pink Parrot Pottery in Great Bentley on Tuesday, June 13 from 10am-12pm.

Interested parties should book their place by emailing lucyporridgeandpens@gmail.com or phoning 07738258131.

For more information on the work the charity does, visit porridgeandpens.org.