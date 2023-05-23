Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club said visitors and members arrived in their droves on Saturday.

All 16 grass tennis courts were in use and new players and juniors were put through their paces by the club’s coaches Peter Richmond and Louis Parker.

The squash courts were busy as players tried out squash and racket ball with coach, Chris Vine and the Walton Swifts walking football team played a number of exhibition matches while the croquet players put on a Mad Hatters Tea Party.

Katy Calver and her team of instructors showed off the club’s first-class gym facility and the swimming pool, reopening for the summer season, was also busy.

James Max, club chairman and TalkTV presenter, said: “This has been a fabulous occasion.

“We’re really pleased to open our club for all to come and see the changes we have made and the facilities that are on your doorstep.

“Welcoming nearly 60 new members is an excellent start to our summer season.

“The club has not been this busy or looked this good for many years and we’re so happy to be bringing it back to life.”

“We’re proud of what we have to offer, the fabulous sporting facilities, great social activities and grass tennis courts.

“We’re grateful too for the immense support received from donors, backers and Members to help us achieve our aims.

“Improving our club and providing some of the best sporting and social facilities in the area.”

For details, go to fosltc.com