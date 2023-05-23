A CHARITY boss has appealed to north Essex residents to get behind his bid to secure almost £60,000 of Lottery funding.
David Simmons hopes to put the cash towards creating a new music production room at Changing Lives’ base in Colne Bank Avenue, Colchester.
The charity helps to support vulnerable people in north Essex and further afield, including refugees and those prone to criminal offending.
The People’s Projects funding from The National Lottery has made £57,358 available for organisations to bid for.
Mr Simmons said he wants to bring the community together by running music lessons and workshops to give people a positive focus.
“Receiving this grant will make a huge difference to the young people we will work with,” said the charity boss.
“The funding will support new IT equipment, space and provide a positive path way for many young people in Colchester and further afield.
“Voting for us would take only a minute out your time but could be all the difference.”
You can vote for Changing Lives or the other applicants on The People’s Project website via bit.ly/3ICqBPL.
