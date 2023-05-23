Exercise Sedna was an opportunity for agencies to further refine their collaborative response to such incidents in the area, ensuring they continue to be prepared for anything.

As part of the exercise on Saturday, HM Coastguard, Tendring Council, Essex Police, the RNLI, East of England Ambulance Service and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service coordinated the rescue of two swimmers from the sea, along with a mannequin, as well as the rescue of two other mannequin ‘casualties’ trapped in rocks with an incoming tide.

Tendring Council staff joined the emergency exercise (Image: Will Lodge)

Following the exercise, HM Coastguard Senior Coastal Operations Officer Jen Hill said: “This training was a huge success.

"The teams knew exactly what to do in both scenarios which led to a technical and efficient response, making the most of each agency’s strengths and resources.

Essex Police's marine unit joined the exercise (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

“Sadly people can get into trouble at the coast, so multi-agency training like this ensures we are ready and equipped for any type of incident, and we can work together as effectively as possible.”

HM Coastguard is urging the public to always be prepared when heading to the coast and Respect the Water.

Fire engines - fire crews descended on the promenade in Clactonnt (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

Jen added: “With the hotter months coming up, help us to help you – before a trip to the coast make sure you check the weather and tide times, wear appropriate clothing and footwear, take a fully charged mobile phone with you and listen to lifeguards and beach patrol.

“If you’re in trouble or spot someone in danger, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”