Stacey Solomon took to social media earlier this month to share her delight about a cake which Essex Cake Shop in Kirby-le-Soken had made for her son, Leighton, who turned 11.

With her third son, Rex, turning four earlier this week, the star decided to go back to the bakery for another specially designed cake, this time ordering one with a Spider-Man theme.

The final product did not disappoint, with the cake completed with two symbiotes – creatures from the Marvel series – perched on the top of the stunning creation.

In an Instagram post, Solomon wrote: "The most incredible cake.

"I cannot believe how incredible this is – it was made by a small business called Essex Cake Shop who made Leighton’s too.

"How talented is this woman?"

On the Essex Cake Shop website, owner Megan Thurman explains her passion for baking developed in 2015 after the birth of her second daughter.

She wrote: “My second daughter was born with lots of allergies and my challenges with food began.

“This is why I took baking to a new level so I could safely cater for her needs.

"As my skills and passion progressed, the Essex Cake Shop grew into the business I have created to this day.”