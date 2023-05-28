A SPEEDING driver has been fined by magistrates after being caught out by police officers.
Brandon Dixon, 19, was caught driving at 42mph in the 30mph Clacton Road in Elmstead on February 7 last year.
He was clocked by police officers armed with a speed gun at about 11.15am, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard.
The offence was proven via the single justice procedure.
Dixon, of Bromley Road, Frating, was handed three penalty points and fined £61. He must also pay £139 in a surcharge and costs.
