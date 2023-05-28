Brandon Dixon, 19, was caught driving at 42mph in the 30mph Clacton Road in Elmstead on February 7 last year.

He was clocked by police officers armed with a speed gun at about 11.15am, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

The offence was proven via the single justice procedure.

Dixon, of Bromley Road, Frating, was handed three penalty points and fined £61. He must also pay £139 in a surcharge and costs.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.