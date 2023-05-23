The instant-messaging service is part of US technology giant Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram.

The feature has started rolling out to some users and should be available for everyone to use in the coming weeks.

In a blog post announcing the move, WhatsApp said: "For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages.

IT’S HERE 📣 Message Editing is rolling out now.



You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don’t have to worry if you duck it up 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JCWNzmXwVr — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 22, 2023

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats.

"All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after."

Messages that are edited will display an 'Edited' tag next to them so people you're talking to are aware a correction was made.

Idea praised as 'excellent' by some WhatsApp users

In a tweet announcing the new feature several users commented praising its introduction, with one person posting: "Excellent feature, thank you team."

Meanwhile, some spoke on the fact WhatsApp was finally adding the feature, with it already being available on Telegram and Signal.

One person tweeted: "Better late than never".

Another posted: "Great. Using WhatsApp on Samsung Android, both the lock chat and this edit function are working fine."

Additionally, some were saying that the 15-minute restriction wasn't enough time and that the feature had not become available for them yet.