The submission, on behalf of the Churchmanor Estates Company, outlines plans for a new development of land at the corner of Gershwin Boulevard and Hatfield Road B1389, known as Plot 18 of the wider Gershwin Park mixed-use development.

The plans include a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant, a drive-thru Costa, as well as three new retail units, an electric vehicle charging station and car parking.

Churchmanor Estates, the company behind the development, previously worked on the Stane Leisure Park development in Colchester, which is now home to brands like Nando's, KFC and Starbucks.

The site is currently an open corner plot within the wider Gershwin Park development masterplan.

Empty - the site at Gershwin Park has nothing on it so far

This mixed-use business park combines a range of retail, restaurant commercial and office opportunities adjacent to a new residential neighbourhood with associated community and leisure facilities.

The park is strategically located next to junction 21 of the A12 and is already home to new homes, an Aldi, Marston’s pub, day nursery, offices and commercial units.

The McDonald’s would include the restaurant building, play area, outside patio seating and a drive thru lane.

A drive-thru Costa is also outlined.

There will be a total of 112 car parking spaces are provided on the site to serve the development.

There will also be three retail units, which will be home to businesses once they apply to be a part of the development.

The site will be accessed via a new priority junction off Griggs Way which connects to the roundabout junction on Gershwin Boulevard to the north, and the wider network beyond.

The site is also surrounded by a network of footpaths, and three new connections into the site will be made to ensure easy access and site permeability.

Development - an aerial view of the area

Planners say the scheme will deliver a "economic and social benefits" to the community.

The plans have received mixed reaction from the community, with some supporting and others rejecting the proposal.

One supporter said: “This is a great idea. It will provide jobs for young, disabled and or disadvantaged local people, as well as providing increased infrastructure to an area with ever expanding population.”

An objector argued against the plans, saying: “Traffic is already rubbish with the permanent temporary traffic lights on the a12 bridge, can imagine it will be so much worse with the added traffic this will bring.”

Braintree Council will rule on the plans.