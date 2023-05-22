And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week: • A120, from 9pm May 9 to 4.30am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A120 both directions, Horsley Cross to Ramsey - carriageway closure and diversion route for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days: • A12, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 both directions, Crown Interchange to Hare Green Interchange - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• A120, from 8am May 30 to 5pm June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 both directions, Horsley Cross to Ramsey - diversion route for stud removal works on behalf of Essex Highways.

• A120, from 8.30pm June 1 to 5am June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A120 both directions, Horsley Cross Roundabout to Ramsey Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A120, from 8am June 5 to 5am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 both directions, Horsley Cross to Ramsey - diversion route on behalf of Essex Highways.

• A12, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A120 both directions, Ardleigh Crown Interchange to Harwich Road Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for inspection/survey on behalf of VolkerFitzpatrick.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.