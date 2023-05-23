Councillor Ric Morgan, who has lived and worked in Brightlingsea since 1972, has been instated as mayor of Brightlingsea for the next year.

Mr Morgan, who enjoys committee work, understanding local issues and seeking solutions, succeeds Mick Barry, who took up the office in May 2022.

He was announced as mayor at a town Council ceremony on May 18 and has since undertaken the Mayor’s Declaration and pledged his full support to the residents of Brightlingsea.

But he is no stranger to the responsibility of being mayor as this is actually his second stint.

His first came in 1994, a year which saw great turmoil in Brightlingsea due to live animal exports.

Mr Morgan enjoys talking about and understanding local opinion and finding both logical and practical solutions for Brightlingsea residents.

Overall, his goal is to make the residents of Brightlingsea feel more connected with the decisions that will be made around the town.

In doing so, Mr Morgan welcomes public questions and scrutiny in the ongoing process.

Another of his objectives is to support all volunteers and community helpers.

In turn, he undertakes to support council through the new team’s structure so as to benefit all residents, businesses and visitors of Brightlingsea.