Michael Ugwa, 29, died after being stabbed at Lakeside Shopping Centre on April 28 last year.

23-year-old Muhammad Khan, of no fixed address, Ilford, has been found guilty of murdering Mr Ugwa today as the jury returned its verdict at Basildon Crown Court.

Brandon Lutchmunsing, 20, of Grafton Way, Dagenham was found guilty of manslaughter. Both men were found guilty of affray.

Shannon Weston, 21, of Paddocks Close, Canewdon, was foud guilty of four counts of assisting an offender.

The jury unanimously found Khan guilty of murdering Mr Ugwa at Lakeside Shopping Centre last year.

Lutchmunsing was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter. The two men and one woman will be sentenced on June 27.

During the trial, the jury was told how altercation had occurred after Mr Ugwa, from Rainham made comments about Lutchmunsing’s girlfriend Shannon Weston.