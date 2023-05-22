Delivering a speech at an ambulance station in Braintree today, Sir Keir Starmer set out his bold ambitions which include new targets for ambulance response times, cancer diagnosis and cutting deaths from cardiovascular disease.

Sir Keir claimed the NHS will not survive another five years under the Tories, whom he accused of not believing in their “heart of hearts” in the service’s core promise to ensure it is available for all those who need it.

As well as promising to slash waiting lists by proposing a shift towards more community-based mental healthcare to reduce the burden on hospitals, ensuring treatment is available in less than a month, he also used the speech to propose a ban on advertising junk food to children, and measures to prevent suicide.

'Ambitious and realistic'

Colchester’s parliamentary candidate Pam Cox was among the Labour members in attendance and felt the policy announcement was “ambitious and realistic”.

Asked if she felt Sir Keir’s plans could slash north east Essex’s patient to GP ratio, which is one of the highest in the country, Ms Cox added: “I think it would take time. Colchester has the privilege of being a very fast-growing city where people want to settle and that is putting a strain on some infrastructure.

“It’s really important that any new housing has adequate access to healthcare. There’s no quick fix.

“Our current MP has a position as Health Minister, but I think he needs to step up more for Colchester’s residents on health.”

Ahead of the Labour leader’s speech, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting gave an emotionally charged speech, reflecting on his own experiences of cancer.

'There’s no other option'

Castle ward councillor Steph Nissen was also in attendance and said she felt “absolutely inspired by what Sir Keir said”.

Ms Nissen, who was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and entered remission in March, added: “In my case, the staff at Colchester Hospital were phenomenal but they were under-resourced and worked tirelessly.

“I’m still standing and am grateful to be, of course. But thinking of the various nurses, healthcare assistants, radiographers, the porters who wheeled me around – they take care of us every single day for not a great salary so it was an honour to be out on strike with them earlier this year.

“We have to get behind this plan – it needs to happen. There’s no other option. ‘Sticking plaster’ politics just isn’t working and we’re all entitled to safe and decent healthcare.”

The Conservative Party highlighted cutting NHS waiting lists was one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s top five priorities for the country.

'We can't trust Labour's plan'

In response to the speech, Colchester MP and Health Minister Will Quince said: “It’s easy to shout from the sidelines, but the truth is Labour in Wales are currently missing all the targets Sir Keir Starmer has just set out for England.

“Labour has been running the health service in Wales for 25 years and hasn’t met these targets. Sir Keir has a record of changing his mind – we can’t trust these will be Labour’s targets next week let alone in five years’ time.

“This Conservative Government has already reduced 18-month waits by 91 per cent from their peak, and two-year waits are virtually eliminated.”

NHS Providers, the membership organisation for NHS trusts across the country, warned that Labour’s “ambitious” plans could only be realised with “adequate funding” for workers and infrastructure.

Sir Julian Hartley, the group’s chief executive, said: “[Trust leaders] will agree with Labour’s goal to reduce waiting times. Trusts have made remarkable progress on the longest waits for planned operations given the recent challenges.

“However, this goal will only be achieved if it’s underpinned by adequate funding for health and care workers as well as for infrastructure.”