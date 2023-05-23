Josiane Jones has pledged to walk the equivalent of her age in kilometres every week, amounting to an astounding 80 to 81 kilometres, with more than 20,000 steps daily.

Mrs Jones initially decided to lace up her walking shoes to manage her diabetes, maintain good health, and explore her new surroundings after relocating to the area from Ilford, London.

She said: “I got the idea just about a week before May started, I’m a consistent walker I walk everyday so I thought why not take up the challenge as it’s for a good cause.”

A passion for walking coupled with the desire to contribute to a good cause led her to select ADRA (Adventist Development Relief Agency) as the beneficiary of her campaign.

Since the beginning of May, Mrs Jones has been surpassing her weekly goals, clocking an impressive 92.8km in the first week and 86.75km in the second.

Friends, family, and community members have been moved by Mrs Jones' inspiring initiative and have generously supported her efforts.

She has raised £1,249 of her £1,500 target so far.

To donate visit bit.ly/3MuPLAS.