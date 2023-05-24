Residents are upset about rising flytipping incidents in the area.

The latest incident saw piles of waste dumped in Edenside, Kirby Cross.

The rubbish was left strew in hedgerows and dumped in the road.

One angry resident said: “It baffles me how people have so little respect for the environment they live in.

“It's bad enough that people locally chuck their piles of green waste there, but it does at least decompose over time.

“But this sort of rubbish? Whoever you are you should feel ashamed.”

Frinton town councillor Terry Allen believes Tendring Council and Essex County Council need to update their approach in dealing with fly-tipping.

He added fly tipping is not exclusive to Kirby Cross but "ubiquitous" to the whole Frinton area.

Mr Allen said: “Until stiff penalties are handed out then I don’t know what the solution will be.

“We need to get tougher as there has been a good few years of educating people on the issue but now more action is needed.

“It’s down to the two main authorities in Tendring Council and Essex County Council.

“The booking system at the tip seems to be working OK, I can’t see that it’s affecting a lot of people wanting to engage in fly-tipping.”

Essex County Council introduced its new recycling booking system in March requiring residents to book a slot at a tip before disposing of their rubbish.

Concerns were raised prior to the booking system's introduction with residents worried the system was too complicated and would encourage people to dump rubbish.

Resident Brian Hurley said: “I remember a few years back when the A12 was full of flytipping and this will only make things worse.”

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: "It remains that flytipping is a borough, city or district council responsibility."

A Tendring District Council spokesman said all fly-tipping was deplorable behaviour.

“Where fly-tipping occurs on council land we look to clear this as swiftly as possible; also checking for potential evidence in case enforcement is viable against the offender,” he added.

“This all costs the taxpayer which makes it particularly despicable.

“We are unable to take action where fly-tipping occurs on private land.”

The spokesman added that work was ongoing to confirm the land ownership of this particular site.