All six town council wards were contested at the local elections on May 4, following which eight Tendring First and seven Conservatives were elected, alongside one independent.

Tendring First’s Paul Clifton, who represents the Kirby Cross ward, was voted in as the new mayor at the town council’s annual meeting on Thursday.

Outgoing mayor Terry Allen said it had been a privilege to serve as the area’s mayor again.

“Paul has become the 17th Tendring First mayor of Frinton and Walton Town Council,” he said.

“Since 2007 every mayor has been from our local independent party, which I think is quite some feat – although some have performed the duty twice.

“We think it’s probably the only local independent party to have been in control of a town council for such a long time.

“Again and again we have pipped the national parties, two or three of which always put up candidates for the town council elections.”

Mr Allen, who was previously the Conservative leader of Tendring Council, formed the breakaway group in 2007.

Walton councillor Delyth Miles was appointed as deputy town mayor.