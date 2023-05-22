A FAMILY was saved by heroic dogs whose loud barks alerted them to a huge fire which eventually destroyed their house, leaving them homeless.
Fire crews from five different stations were called to a house in Dunmow Road, Takeley, on Sunday at about 2.45am.
After arriving at the scene crews from Newport, Stansted, Harlow and Hertfordshire, were comfronted by a "sea of orange".
With the help of a high reach extendable turret, operated by the Stansted Airport Fire Service, firefighters battled the inferno.
The blaze had started in an outbuilding at the rear of the family's home and quickly spread to the roof of the house.
An investigation into the fire, which has rendered the property inhabitable, has since concluded the cause of the blaze was accidental.
Dunmow Road will remain closed, with a diversion in place, while work at the scene continues.
Station manager Terry Maher said: "The owners were alerted to the fire by their dogs barking in the early hours of this morning.
"Crews worked incredibly hard, particularly due to the limited water supply, and did a fantastic job in saving the property and horses who were in a nearby stable.
"I'd also like to thank Stansted Airport Fire Service who were able to support us."
