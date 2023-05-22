Volunteer crews from Clacton RNLI lifeboat station launched its D-Class inshore lifeboat on Saturday, May 20, just after 10.40am, following reports of a troubled fishing boat approximately half a mile offshore.

The crew launched its lifeboat and headed to the reported location around the Brooklands are of Jaywick.

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said: “Upon locating the 17 foot fishing vessel, which had suffered engine failure, a crew member was taken aboard and quickly established a tow line.

“One of the two occupants of the vessel was suffering from slight sea sickness, but in general both were found to be OK when checked by the crew member.

“The crew towed the vessel to the Martello Bay area, back to where it originally launched from, earlier in the day.”

Following the callout, the crews were stood down by the coastguard whereby they returned to the station where the lifeboat was recovered, cleaned, refuelled and ready for service by 12.20pm.

