UK Power Networks has sent its engineers to tackle a high-voltage overhead electricity line fault, which has left residents without power.

The power cut, which the electricity network operator was made aware of at about 4am, is impacting properties in the CM9 4, CM9 6 and LU4 9 areas.

UK Power Networks, whose engineers are currently investigating and trying to fix the issue, hope the power should be restored between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

A spokesman from UK Power Network said: "Our engineers have been in contact with us to let us know that they have located overhead power lines that have come down and are laying on the ground.

"There is a lot of work required to repair the network and reconnect the cables.

"To give them time to do this safely, the estimated time frame to restore your power is now between 12:30 and 13:30.

"Our engineers are working as fast as they can to reconnect the overhead power lines and restore the power as soon as possible.

"We're sorry for the disruption this power cut will be causing, especially the impact it will be having on the start of your day."