A team from Colchester-based accountancy firm Scrutton Bland took part in the annual World Cup-on-Sea fundraising event on Saturday.

The seven-a-side football tournament was held at the home of Southend United, Roots Hall, and saw 32 teams from Essex businesses raise almost £40,000 for HARP, a leading homelessness charity.

Having won the tournament last year, the accountants were keen to cling on to their title.

Lawyers - A team from Ellisons Solicitors also took part (Image: Gaz de Vere)

With a 2-0 victory against Warley-based MediLink Consulting, the team were successful in their efforts and brought the title home to Colchester.

Staff from Ellisons Solicitors, which has offices in Colchester and Frinton, also made the journey to Southend for the tournament.

HARP's fundraising boss Stephen Mansfield said: “It was an absolutely amazing day, with beautiful weather, some amazing football and a brilliant sporting atmosphere.

"Well done to all the teams that took part and a huge thanks to everyone for their fundraising efforts.”

The charity provides short and long-term accommodation to up to 264 people a night, as well as crucial support to help people overcome homelessness for good.