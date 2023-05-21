An 18-year-old man was attacked in West Thorpe, Basildon, just before 2am on Saturday.

Officers attended the scene where the victim sustain a stab wound to his leg for which he was transported to hospital.

Essex Police has issued an urgent appeal for witnesses to come forward with information following the attack.

Scene - West Thorpe, Basildon (Image: PA / Google)

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Detectives are looking for anyone with information about an assault in Basildon which left a man with a stab wound to come forward.

“It was reported the victim, who’s 18, was attacked in West Thorpe, Basildon, shortly before 1.50am on Saturday.

“He sustained an injury to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers from Basildon CID are investigating and their inquiries are ongoing.”

Launching their appeal for information, they continued: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/90220/23.”

West Thorpe is in a busy area of the town, off Clickett Hill, which runs between Nether Priors and Church Road, and is a stone's throw away from the Eastgate Shopping Centre, Asda supermarket, and Southernhay roundabout.

St Martin’s councillor Davida Ademuyiwa said she was “deeply concerned” by the dreadful incident.

“The safety and security of our residents is always our top priority,” said Ms Ademuyiwa.

She added: “We are dedicated to understanding how this happened, why it happened and most importantly how to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“Our thoughts are with the young man and his family at this time, and we wish him a swift recovery.

“We are working closely with the Basildon CID as they continue the investigation.

“Together as a community we must stand against violence and work to maintain the peace and security that every resident of Basildon deserves.”

Reports can be made online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101.

Anonymous reports can be made by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.