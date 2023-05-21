Police are investigating following the incident on Point Clear Beach between 5pm and 7pm yesterday, Saturday May 20.

A man attended hospital with injuries to his stomach and forearms last night.

He told police officers he had been bitten by a dog on the beach.

Essex Police said it did not have a description of the dog.

A force spokesman said: “His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/90818/23.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”