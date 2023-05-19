East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices is opening its Connaught Avenue store on Thursday at 10am.

Selling clothing, accessories, books, toys and household items, the shop occupies the former Barclays Bank building.

Shop manager Lorraine Ingold said: “We’re thrilled to be opening and believe our shop isn’t any ordinary store.

“It’s a place where the community can come together to support a cause that touches the lives of countless children and families.

“Customers will be able to find unique treasures and quality goods - a diverse range of high-quality, pre-loved items.

“Being a former bank, it’s a bit of a chocolate box in that people are intrigued by what’s inside. Our shop is going to be new, bright and colourful.”

Lorraine has a wealth of retail experience and will be supported by sales assistant Carol Turner.

“There’s lot of community spirit here and it’s a charity that touches everyone’s hearts.

“Hopefully we can create a brighter future for children, young people and families facing unimaginable challenges.”

New volunteers are welcome to pop in and meet Lorraine or Carol, call 01255 440848 or email volunteerservices@each.org.uk.