RESIDENTS have been thanked after a missing man from Harwich was found.
Essex Police launched an appeal to find Daniel Moore, 33, after concerns were raised for his welfare on May 10.
Officers today said that he has been found.
A spokesman said: "Good news. Daniel Moore, who had been missing from the Harwich area, has been found.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal."
