TRAIN operator is increasing services to Stansted Airport due to as demand for air travel continues to grow after the pandemic.
Greater Anglia's weekday Stansted Express services will return to four trains per hour frequency from Monday, as the airport sees a strong recovery in air travellers.
Trains from London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport will run every 15 minutes from 5.10am to 8.10am and 4.10pm to 7.40pm during weekdays.
With services from Stansted Airport to London Liverpool Street working every 15 minutes from 6am to 9.15am and 4.45pm to 8.15pm during the week.
The service will continue to operate to a half-hourly frequency at off-peak times but, with new 12-carriage trains operating the service offers over more seats.
Jamie Burles, Managing Director, Greater Anglia said: "We’re pleased to be providing extra train services to Stansted Airport, benefitting air travellers and commuters alike, as well as other peak time and summer season improvements aimed at encouraging even more customers to take the train.
"With new trains now scheduled to operate all of our services, we are transforming rail travel in our region, offering an excellent travel experience, more seats, and more punctual and reliable service.
"We’ll continue to adjust our timetable in line with emerging demand and look to make further improvements whenever practical."
