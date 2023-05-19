A TEENAGER who headbutted a person at a train station has been spared immediate punishment.
Jimmy Hylott, 18, headbutted the person at Colchester North station on May 10, 2021.
Hylott, of Cragfield Avenue, Clacton, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a person when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
He was discharged conditionally for three months, meaning if he commits another crime within this period he can be sentenced for the first offence and the new one.
Hylott must pay a £22 surcharge.
