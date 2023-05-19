The Grade II listed Georgian manor Greys Hall, in Sible Hedingham, has been listed for sale for £1.1 million.

It’s rumoured the property was the inspiration for Cruella de Vil’s home in the 1961 Disney production of 101 Dalmatians.

Welcome - the entrance hall features a carved oak staircase and access to the principal reception rooms (Image: Fenn Wright)

Dodie Smith, who wrote the novel which was turned into the Disney films, is thought to have been friends with the owner of Greys Hall.

She used the property as the inspiration for the fictional home of the menacing villain Cruella de Vil.

Historic - there are several reception rooms on the ground floor (Image: Fenn Wright)

The name Cruella de Vil is a pun of the words cruel and devil, an allusion which is emphasized by having her English country house nicknamed 'Hell Hall'.

In most of her incarnations, Cruella kidnaps the 15 puppies of the main Dalmatian character, Pongo, intending to turn them into fur coats along with other Dalmatian puppies she legally bought before.

Food - stairs lead down to the lower ground floor, where there is an impressive kitchen and breakfast room (Image: Fenn Wright)

Originally voiced by Betty Lou Gerson in the 1961 animated classic and more recently portrayed by Emma Stone in the live-action Cruella in 2021, de Vil is a staple Disney villain.

Now, Greys Hall is on the market, for the small price of more than £1 million.

Up or down - the oak staircase leads to various parts of the house (Image: Fenn Wright)

The “imposing” family home is described as offering “elegant and spacious accommodation” with “many fine period features”, and “far-reaching panoramic views towards Hedingham Castle”.

A six-bedroom link-detached home, the property was built in 1714 by the Reverend Moses Cooke and overlooks St Peter's Church.

Reading - the ground floor features a library and study (Image: Fenn Wright)

Estate Agents Fenn Wright say the house has a feeling of “grandeur” and is “very well-presented throughout, having been sympathetically restored”.

Accommodation is over four floors, with features including beautiful sash windows, original shutters, and window seats occupying elevated positions.

Impressive - the kitchen features a range-style cooker, built-in storage, and a large central island with granite work surfaces (Image: Fenn Wright)

Steps lead up to a traditional front door, providing access to the welcoming ground floor entrance hall.

The hall features a carved oak staircase and access to the principal reception rooms.

Sleep - there are six bedrooms located on the first floor (Image: Fenn Wright)

On this floor is also a library and study, which could make an ideal playroom.

Stairs lead down to the lower ground floor, where there is an impressive kitchen and breakfast room with a range-style cooker, built-in storage, and a large central island with granite work surfaces.

Wash - the principal bedroom has ensuite facilities (Image: Fenn Wright)

To the rear of the kitchen is an attractive nook with exposed brickwork and space for a table and chairs.

The wood-panelled dining room can be found across the hall with a distinctive feature fireplace and original wooden flooring.

Views - Greys Hall is approached by a long tree-lined driveway (Image: Fenn Wright)

Completing the accommodation on this floor are a good-sized utility room with sink, boiler room and cloakroom.

On the first floor are three generously proportioned bedrooms with high ceilings and pleasant views, including the principal bedroom with ensuite facilities and the family bathroom.

Fun - the outside office is currently used as a games room (Image: Fenn Wright)

Three further double bedrooms and a shower room are positioned on the second floor, where there is also a set of double doors leading out and onto a balcony.

From here, you get some of the best views, extending over the surrounding villages and to Hedingham Castle.

Overview - the property was built in 1714 by the Reverend Moses Cooke and overlooks St Peter's Church (Image: Fenn Wright)

Outside, Greys Hall is approached by a long tree-lined driveway which sweeps around to the left-hand side and provides off-road parking for several vehicles.

Steps lead to the enclosed west-facing garden, which shares its boundary with the churchyard.

Mansion - the house has a feeling of “grandeur” and is “very well-presented throughout, having been sympathetically restored” (Image: Fenn Wright)

On the opposite side of the driveway there is further parking and several outbuildings, including an office which is currently used as a games room, featuring a partly-vaulted ceiling with exposed floorboards and a cloakroom.

The rest of the garden is mainly laid to lawn and partly enclosed by brick and flint walls, while a delightful York stone sun terrace is positioned to the front.

For the full listing, visit bit.ly/3IoaSnh.